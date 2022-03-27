South Africa

Correctional services investigates death of inmate after 'attack' at prison

27 March 2022 - 10:52
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
The department of correctional services is investigating the death of an inmate who died in one of its KwaZulu-Natal facilities on Friday.
The department of correctional services is investigating the death of an inmate who died in one of its KwaZulu-Natal facilities on Friday.
Image: Sharon Seretlo

The department of correctional services has confirmed that it's investigating the death of an inmate who died during a scuffle at the Pietermaritzburg Medium A Centre in KwaZulu-Natal.

DCS spokesperson Sechaba Mphahlele told TimesLIVE that on Friday, “inmates, classified as maximum risk, attacked correctional officials at the centre around midday, critically wounding one official who suffered eight wounds to the head and two in the left arm”.

Mphahlele said one official is in hospital receiving treatment while another was left with a swollen eye after he was punched repeatedly.

“During the scuffle to stop the attack, one inmate died and circumstances that led to his death are under investigation,” said Mphahlele.

He said a case was opened with the police and the incident was reported to the Judicial Inspectorate for correctional services.

TimesLIVE

Two inmates dead, one injured after 'padlock attack on prison official'

Two inmates died and another is being treated in hospital after an alleged attack on a prison official at a correctional facility in Kimberley in the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Prisoner rights body says ill inmates must be afforded medical parole like Zuma

The SA Prisoners Organisation for Human Rights has urged the correctional services department to also afford medical parole to ill prisoners in the ...
News
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Anti-xenophobia and Operation Dudula protesters meet in Johannesburg
Tears flow in court as Ntuthuko Shoba sentenced for mudering Tshegofatso Pule