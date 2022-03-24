Food 'joke' sparks latest race row in Cape Town DA

The DA in the City of Cape Town is embroiled in a racial storm after its deputy chief whip Errol Anstey allegedly made racist remarks to fellow party councillor Thandeka Gqada during a caucus session lunch break.

In a leaked e-mail that was sent to all members of the DA caucus in the City of Cape Town, Gqada expressed outrage at Anstey's apparent racist conduct last week after he told her to go back to the Eastern Cape because her “food is there”.

Gqada said Anstey made the racial slur after she enquired whether it was lunch time when she noticed other colleagues “going down to the dining hall”.

“Errol Anstey responded that my food is in the Eastern Cape, I must go back to the Eastern Cape because my food is there,” she writes.

Gqada said she wanted the matter to be discussed at the next meeting of the DA caucus in the City of Cape Town as the party “prides itself as a nonracial organisation”.

TimesLIVE has also seen responses to Gqada's e-mail from other DA caucus members who expressed support for her calls for the matter to be discussed, with some saying it should be escalated to the national leadership.