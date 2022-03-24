Family allege woman abused at frail care centre, but owner says it's a fabrication
The family of a Johannesburg woman who allege she was abused at a frail care centre have expressed disappointment at the “slow pace” at which the social development department and the police are handling her case after they reported it.
The centre strongly disputes the family's assertions.
Fatima Callaghan, the family said in a statement on Thursday, had suffered a severe stroke before moving into the centre in Mayfair four years ago.
“Her medication was withheld from her for the last 18 months and her finger was broken but she never received any medical treatment for it. She did not speak out to her family as she was threatened and feared being beaten and starved,” alleged the family.
According to her family, Callaghan’s abuse came to light last month when her son forced his way into the centre after allegedly being refused entry.
When he saw her, she had a black eye and injuries to her face. She was immediately removed from the centre (on February 26), they said.
“The Callaghan family are now again disappointed at how slow the investigation by the DSD and police is moving and they are tired of the generic answers given to them by the police and the department.
“Last week the police did not even know how to get hold of the suspect and the family had to provide them with a cellphone number,” they said.
The family complained of not receiving a report from the social development department after its visits to the centre this month.
They claimed the centre was not registered with the department.
“Instead they keep saying they are talking to senior staff members. According to law they are supposed to issue a report within 24 hours of visiting the centre.”
The family said it had written to social development minister Lindiwe Zulu asking her to give immediate attention to the case.
“We are concerned about the end result of this matter because already the first stages of investigations are flawed and dragging. If this is how we investigate such horrific cases then it sends a clear message to the frail and elderly that their lives do not matter.
“The Callaghan family will not rest until this matter is brought to court and until the department has taken steps to secure the wellbeing of those still left in the centre.
“We are in possession of three videos of residents at the centre who spoke on record of the abuse they and other residents had suffered. These videos have been provided to both the department and the police.”
They appealed to the police and the department to issue a report to them on the progress of the case and bring the implicated people to book.
The family provided an update on Callaghan's situation. “Mrs Callaghan is doing much better and during a visit with her son Wahid and his family on Sunday, she was in high spirits and smiling. She is receiving her medication on time and is making great progress.”
Abida Fakroodeen, the owner of the frail care centre, dismissed the allegations.
“There is no such thing. That she was beaten is nonsense,” she said.
Fakroodeen claimed Callaghan's daughter-in law was rude to her, so she asked Callaghan's son to remove her from the facility.
“I spoke to the son and told him to take his mother. He asked me to give him a week to look for alternative accommodation. If this is a house of horrors, why did you leave your mother for another week? It's fabricated nonsense.”
She denied the centre was not registered with the department of social development.
“It is registered. We are working with the departments of social development and health. If we were not registered, they would not be working with us.”
Gauteng social development spokesperson Feziwe Ndwayana said the department would issue a statement on the matter.
