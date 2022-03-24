City of Joburg 'office burglar's' bail deferred

Granny says Mandisa's behaviour has changed

Deliwe Mthembu broke down when she began talking about her granddaughter Mandisa Mthembu, who is accused of breaking into the offices of the City of Johannesburg in Braamfontein.



Mthembu, 79, of Sebokeng in the Vaal, said she only learnt about her granddaughter’s arrest last month when police arrived to verify her residential address...