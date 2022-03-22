No-one will be left behind, says Ramaphosa as digital migration takes shape

President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised that the auctioning of high-demand spectrum for mobile telecommunications will benefit every citizen, especially the poor and those without access to the internet due to high costs or a lack of coverage.

Among other things, the spectrum release is expected to reduce the cost of mobile data, expand network reach to rural and outlying areas and improve network quality, according to the president.

He made the remarks in his weekly Monday newsletter, indicating that the auction was a significant milestone in the country’s reform agenda.

“The availability of this spectrum will contribute to economic transformation. It will allow many more people, especially those from remote areas and poor communities, to access digital resources and will improve their ability to participate in economic activity.”

The Competition Commission found in December 2019 that the cost of data in SA was considerably higher than in many other countries. This would soon change, the president wrote.

“Every South African who uses a mobile device will feel the benefits of this reform, especially the poor and those who currently don’t access the internet due to high costs or a lack of coverage.

This was critical for economic growth. “Cheaper data means that young people will have greater access to digital platforms to seek job opportunities online. Students will be able to access information and educational materials. Entrepreneurs will be able to start businesses and reach new markets,” wrote Ramaphosa.