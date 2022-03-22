More than 190 days to repair windscreen on police vehicle is shocking, says DA

Crime fighting in KwaZulu-Natal is being hampered because officers are literally stuck at police stations without vehicles.

That is according to KwaZulu-Natal community safety MEC Peggy Nkonyeni, who highlighted in a written parliamentary reply to the DA that policing in the province is hampered by backlogs of vehicles in garages for repairs.

DA MPL Sharon Hoosen said the MEC revealed “shocking information” when it comes to repairs at three of the province’s worst police stations for serious crimes, namely Inanda, Umlazi and Plessislaer.

In the crime statistics announced in February for the fourth quarter (October–December) of 2021, Inanda recorded the highest number of rape cases, murders and kidnappings.

However, 41 of the station's 51 vehicles are in for repairs. Some have been there for three months and one vehicle has been out of action for two months for a minor brakes overhaul.

Umlazi doesn’t fare better, with 45 of its 58 vehicles booked for repairs despite it being ranked third for murders in the country and in the top five for the most hijacking cases.