Pistol-packing mourners arrested after firing shots at funeral

Firing their pistols at a funeral has landed four men in hot water with the police.

Police arrested the four in Harding, KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday at the funeral of a man murdered in Mthatha.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said police were conducting an operation in the area when they heard gunshots being fired at the funeral venue.

“Police swiftly identified the suspects and placed them under arrest.

“The four suspects were charged for unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition as well as discharging a firearm in a public space.

“All the arrested suspects are from the Eastern Cape and were attending a funeral of a man who was shot and killed in Mthatha.”

Police seized three pistols.

The men will appear in court on Tuesday.

