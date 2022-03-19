South Africa

Western Cape police on high alert after clashes between seasonal workers from Zimbabwe and Lesotho

19 March 2022 - 11:23
Public order police are monitoring the situation in Robertson, Western Cape, following clashes between Zimbabwean and Basotho seasonal workers.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

Public order police have been deployed to Robertson in the Western Cape after clashes between seasonal workers from Zimbabwe and Lesotho workers in the local township.

On Friday, provincial police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said the fight broke out in Nkqubela township on Thursday.

“Air support has also been dispatched to the area. Overnight, a sporadic incident where one group took ownership of the property of another was quelled by SAPS deployment and the suspects fled to a nearby hill. Earlier on Thursday, a number of people sustained moderate injuries after the two groups clashed,” said Potelwa.

She said police were investigating cases of public violence.

“Social media reports indicating that individuals died and children were hacked as a result of the clashes in Robertson are refuted as fake news aimed at causing unnecessary panic,” said Potelwa.

“Meanwhile mediation efforts continue between the warring parties with the local SAPS, the municipality, the farming community and the department of labour playing a leading role. On Thursday evening, a group of people sought refuge outside the Robertson police station in fear of possible attacks.”

