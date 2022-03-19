Western Cape police on high alert after clashes between seasonal workers from Zimbabwe and Lesotho

Public order police have been deployed to Robertson in the Western Cape after clashes between seasonal workers from Zimbabwe and Lesotho workers in the local township.

On Friday, provincial police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said the fight broke out in Nkqubela township on Thursday.

“Air support has also been dispatched to the area. Overnight, a sporadic incident where one group took ownership of the property of another was quelled by SAPS deployment and the suspects fled to a nearby hill. Earlier on Thursday, a number of people sustained moderate injuries after the two groups clashed,” said Potelwa.