South Africa

Western Cape deputy judge president won’t discuss shooting outside her home

18 March 2022 - 10:58
The Hawks confirmed there had been a shooting outside the home of Western Cape deputy judge president Patricia Goliath this week.
Image: judgesmatter.co.za

Western Cape deputy judge president Patricia Goliath has declined to discuss the shooting incident outside her home.

The Hawks confirmed this week they were investigating Wednesday morning’s shooting outside the judge’s home. They did not reveal details of the shooting for security reasons.

On Thursday police minister Bheki Cele told TimesLIVE during a street imbizo in New Monwabisi Park, in Khayelitsha, that he hoped police would crack the case soon. He visited the area after five people were killed in the informal settlement on Monday.

“The investigations are going on. I am sure we will issue a statement very soon about what happened,” said Cele.

According to Daily Maverick, a security guard was injured in the shooting outside Goliath’s home.

“The matter is under investigation, and I have no comment at this stage,” said Goliath.

