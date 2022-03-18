South Africa

Half of Joburg residents unhappy with service delivery

Residents were unsatisfied with the level of service delivery, lack of employment opportunities and there were perceptions of corruption

18 March 2022 - 08:41
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

Half of the residents living in Johannesburg are unhappy about services in the city, the 2021 Quality of Life Survey (QoL) conducted during the second half of the 2021 financial year has revealed.

Residents were unsatisfied with the level of service delivery, lack of employment opportunities and there were perceptions of corruption...

