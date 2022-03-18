CGE calls for state intervention in advertising sector

Head of research and policy Dr Thabo Rapoo said keeping the self-regulatory regime used by the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) in its current form would continue making it almost impossible to deal with entities that did not comply with standards or codes set out within the sector

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) has called for the reduction of self-regulation in the advertising sector if systematic discrimination is to be rooted out.



The CGE was giving testimony before the SA Human Right Commission's (SAHRC's) inquiry into discriminatory narratives and portrayal within the advertising industry in a bid to eliminate racism, sexism and other forms of discrimination. ..