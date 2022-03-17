South Africa

Senior officials won't testify on racial makeup of Primedia Group

17 March 2022 - 13:55
Siviwe Feketha Political reporter

Primedia Broadcasting senior officials faced criticism before the SA Human Rights Commission’s (SAHRC's) inquiry into racism in the advertising sector after they were accused of refusing to give testimony on the racial makeup of owners of Primedia Group.

This resulted in the officials being excused from testifying before the inquiry...

