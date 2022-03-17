SA Human Rights Commission notes rise in complaints

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has released its newest trends analysis report which reveals that while the number of complaints received annually is growing, there has also been an increase in hearings, inquiries and improved success in securing redress for complainants.

The new report covers the 2019/2020 financial year and does not take into account the national changes and challenges that emerged since the national state of disaster was declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa in March 2020.

It aims to provide a general overview of the handling of complaints by the commission over the financial year. As a body set up to promote a culture of human rights and observe how this is observed in the country, the SAHRC has the power to investigate and report on human rights abuses, take steps to redress situations in which human rights are violated, carry out research and educate the public.

The trends report shows that the number of complaints received increased by 13% in a year, with the rise attributed to increased advocacy on the part of the commission. The highest number of complaints were received in the Western Cape and Gauteng, followed by Limpopo and the Free State. The lowest number was recorded by the Northern Cape.