Jacobs wins award for feeding poor during lockdown

Latifah Jacobs' passion for her community of Kuilsriver in the Western Cape has won her the grand prize at the Play Your Part Awards, which celebrate people who are making a positive change in the country.

The awards were started 10 years ago by Brand SA. The event took place yesterday morning in Johannesburg.

The 46-year-old single mother of three who walked away with the R25,000 award for the Aurorah Kuilsriver Can organisation, took it upon herself to start the organisation at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic after many years of doing community work. She was concerned with how many people in her community were going hungry during hard lockdown.

“The organisation started just at the beginning of Covid but I have been doing community work in various areas, for [the fight against] gender-based violence, drug awareness, peace talks between different gangs. But when Covid started I started in Sophiatown in Kuilsriver,” she said.

Jacobs has started 13 soup kitchens that are feeding poor people.

“I helped 145 organisations with their food relief and with my own organisation I started 13 other soup kitchens within Kuilsriver alone,” she said.

Jacobs believes in empowering people to learn skills and educate themselves since she used to work as a security officer before becoming a community leader.

“Sixteen years ago I worked as a security guard at Cape Peninsula University of Technology and I ended up working at a bank,” she said.

But she was unable to move forward in the career because she did not have matric, so in 2015 she left and decided to finish her schooling with her daughter who was also in matric.

“In 2017 I ended up enrolling in the same university where I worked as a security guard, for a business management certificate where I got a bursary. In between my studies I was doing community work... I then got a bursary to do my higher certificate in community development at Cornerstone and now I have started my degree in community development,” said Jacobs.

Lesego Finger from Braamfischer in Soweto won an award in the education category for his Matric Live app which he started when he was in high school.

The 23-year-old and his business partner have now had more than 800,000 people in SA try out their app that helps high schoolers with their subjects. One of the features is access to past papers, which help pupils prepare for tests and exams.

“We also now employ six people,” he said.