ANC's bid to cut Ekurhuleni debts slammed

The ANC in Ekurhuleni has defended itself from accusations of fomenting chaos and culture of nonpayment in the DA-led coalition government after it mobilised residents across townships calling for council to scrap all municipal debt by 75%

On Thursday, the party’s councillors from across different wards staged several campaigns in Katlehong, Vosloorus, Thokoza, Daveyton and Thembisa as it said township residents had to be relieved from paying their debts for rates and services...