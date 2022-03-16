South Africa

'War in Ukraine is not far away, we're already feeling the pinch'

During the debate, the department of international relations and cooperation deputy minister, Mashego Dlamini, urged South Africans not to take sides between the warring East European countries

By Nomazima Nkosi and Karabo Ledwaba - 16 March 2022 - 07:38

Are you a friend of a useful idiot? This was the question posed to the ANC in the National Assembly on Tuesday as members debated Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

During the debate, the department of international relations and cooperation deputy minister, Mashego Dlamini, urged South Africans not to take sides between the warring East European countries...

