'War in Ukraine is not far away, we're already feeling the pinch'

During the debate, the department of international relations and cooperation deputy minister, Mashego Dlamini, urged South Africans not to take sides between the warring East European countries

Are you a friend of a useful idiot? This was the question posed to the ANC in the National Assembly on Tuesday as members debated Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



