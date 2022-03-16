Foreign nationals approach high court to seek reprieve from Dudula
The urgent court application is expected to be heard on Wednesday and follows numerous waves of the controversial campaigns in Gauteng townships which saw violent clashes in Alexandra last week, resulting in five people being arrested
In a desperate move, a group of foreign nationals have approached the Johannesburg high court for relief against the so-called Dudula campaign targeting migrant traders, stating the court bid will prevent loss of life in case xenophobic violence flares up.
The urgent court application is expected to be heard on Wednesday and follows numerous waves of the controversial Dudula campaigns in Gauteng townships which saw violent clashes in Alexandra last week, resulting in five people being arrested (https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/news/south-africa/2022-03-09-five-dudula-members-arrested-for-harassing-migrant-vendors/). ..
