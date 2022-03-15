'They must go to school and get skills, not harass foreigners' — Snuki Zikalala slams 'dangerous' Operation Dudula

ANC Veterans’ League president Snuki Zikalala has weighed in on the rise of Operation Dudula and the Dudula Movement in response to illegal immigration in the country, telling protesters to go to school, get skills, and not harass foreign nationals

Shops and other businesses in Alexandra township, Johannesburg, were forced to shut last week when locals, who claimed they were part of the Dudula Movement, allegedly searched for migrant employees and shop owners who did not have valid paperwork.

Operation Dudula demonstrations also took place in Daveyton, east of Johannesburg, on Saturday.

Speaking on Newzroom Afrika this week, Zikalala said it is because of the “harsh realities that some South Africans are acting in a xenophobic manner”.

He labelled Operation Dudula as “dangerous” and suggested it was exploiting the unemployed.

“The majority of our youth are unemployed. I think Operation Dudula is a very dangerous movement because they saw a gap in that, they started hyping South Africans’ emotions and we are saying as the ANC that it is inhuman what they are doing.”