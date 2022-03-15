Students arrested after 'violent protest' at University of the Free State campus

Public order police arrested two students for allegedly damaging property and barricading a road for nearly six hours during a protest at the University of the Free State campus in QwaQwa.

Students allegedly took part in violent demonstrations at the university on Monday.

“The police engaged them but they ended up blocking the main road for traffic, pelted the police with stones and caused malicious damage to state vehicles and other property within the campus,” said police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring.

They were eventually dispersed by the police and started burning tyres at the R57 road.

The arrested students will appear in the Phuthaditjhaba magistrate’s court on Tuesday on charges of malicious damage to property and public violence.

“The situation today is very calm and [there are] no signs of students near the campus this morning. Police are monitoring,” said Mophiring.