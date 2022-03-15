Pupil who died after being assaulted at school had a toy gun

The 15-year-old pupil who died after being beaten allegedly by a teacher and another staff member was carrying a toy gun which the adults tried to take from him during his assault.

This is according to Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi who visited the boy’s family on Monday.

Lesufi said Nhlanhla Tshabalala had gone to fetch his bag at Tsakane Secondary School on the East Rand on Tuesday when a scuffle ensued after staff members tried to take his toy gun.

“In the process, the child was seriously harmed and attacked using a golf stick and other things. According to the school, after retrieving the gun, they called the police and handed over the learner to the police in a good state.

“Police, because of his age, could not arrest him and they brought him to his home. We need to get from police the state in which they left him when they left him here. Because of those grey areas and unexplained activities...we will appoint an independent person just to interview everyone and get the necessary evidence. On the basis of that evidence, if we need to act, we will act decisively as a department,” Lesufi said.