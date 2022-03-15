Netcare launches video call option to help with emergency CPR
Private healthcare provider Netcare has launched a video call option to help anybody who calls its emergency operations centre looking for assistance to administer "hands only" CPR.
When a caller reports an emergency requiring CPR to Netcare 911’s EOC on 082 911, the coordinator immediately initiates the video-calling process by sending the caller a link via SMS which connects to a live secure video platform. The caller clicks on the link to connect with the Netcare 911 emergency care providers, enabling them to see and hear each other.
“A second qualified health provider, a registered nurse or paramedic, then demonstrates the relevant CPR technique for an adult, child or an infant on an appropriately sized mannequin representing the patient at our designated and specially equipped Telehealth CPR station at our EOC. All the while, a case manager coaches the caller to copy their actions to perform CPR correctly on the patient at the scene,” said Zita van Zyl, Netcare 911’s critical care operations manager.
“Thanks to the visual element of the two-way video link, the caller can more accurately follow the CPR technique required, while our ‘CPR coach’ provides informed and detailed feedback to the caller to guide their CPR efforts.
“In this way, it is possible for the caller to replicate the CPR actions, with the necessary depth and rate of chest compressions to keep the patient’s blood circulating to their vital organs until professional help arrives on scene,” she said.
The company said an added advantage to the video call allows EOC coordinators and healthcare practitioners to do a more detailed immediate assessment of the patient remotely.
The company said the Netcare 911 live video link telehealth service is provided through the secure Netcare VirtualCare platform, with all data encrypted to protect the caller, ensure patient privacy and protect confidential information. Using the platform does not require an App to be downloaded.
