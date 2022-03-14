University of Limpopo in ‘shock’ at gunning down of professor while jogging
The University of Limpopo has expressed shock at the death of Prof Mohamed Saber Tayob, who was gunned down while jogging early on Sunday.
Police spokesperson Brig Motlalefa Mojapelo said the 51-year-old chartered accountant and associate professor was shot several times while jogging on Munnik Avenue in Polokwane.
Camera footage showed him exercising on a road verge when a white VW Polo pulled up next to him.
“Vice-chancellor and principal Prof Mahlo Mokgalong expressed shock and dismay at the passing of one of the university’s rising academics and leaders,” said university spokesperson Johannes Selepe.
“Executive dean Prof Omphemetse Sibanda, the executive team of the FML [faculty of management and law], staff and students extend their deepest condolences to his family and friends, wishing them strength during this difficult time.”
Selepe said Tayob was the director of the school of accountancy at the university from March 1 2020. He joined the University of Limpopo in October 2009 as a senior lecturer of accounting and auditing and was promoted to associate professor in 2017.
He was also the acting programme co-ordinator for the university’s postgraduate diploma in accountancy (PGDA) from the beginning of 2020.
“Prof Tayob was a seasoned chartered accountant and academic who served the school of accountancy with distinction, making it his purpose to help it grow as a centre of excellence in all its disciplines.
“To this end, he worked tirelessly for the school to gain sustainable success in its core business of teaching and learning, research and community engagement,” said Selepe.
According to Selepe, Tayob was also instrumental in ensuring the university gained accreditation from the SA Institute of Chartered Accountants to offer the Bachelor of accounting science and PGDA independently in 2011 and 2017, respectively.
“These milestones allowed the university to produce chartered accountants, quite a pivotal accomplishment.
“May the Almighty Allah receive Saber and grant him the highest of abodes in Jannah. Inna Lillahi wa inna Ilayhi raji’un (Indeed, to Allah we belong and to Allah we shall return).”
He said the university would not comment further on Tayob’s death until his body was released to his family.
