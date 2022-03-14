No mashonisa in my house: Kubayi urges citizen not to hand their RDP homes to loan sharks
Human settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has urged beneficiaries of RDP houses not to resell them or hand them over to loan sharks as this is a setback for work done by government.
Kubayi made the plea at the weekend after handing over title deeds to 1,000 beneficiaries during a presidential imbizo in the North West.
The minister said this was done in response to calls by beneficiaries for government to issue them with title deeds for their RDP houses.
She said the department was confronted with incidents of some RDP houses being sold or used for rentals.
“As you receive these title deeds, you are not given a licence to sell houses or hand them over to loan sharks [mashonisas], who in turn take ownership of these RDP houses. Value what we are giving you today as your family asset and ensure it is handed over to your future generations.
“If you don’t need the houses, clear that with the department of human settlements and they will be reallocated to those who need them,” said the minister.
President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was also at the imbizo, sang the praises of his government, saying it has achieved great strides in providing housing for South Africans in need.
However, the president said while progress has been made, a lot more needs to be done.
The government will continue its RDP project and hand over serviced sites for beneficiaries who can afford to cover the expense of building their own homes, he said.
“We will have a mixture of serviced sites while continuing with the house building project. If we have this balance, we will be able to make many more human settlements available.”
The president concluded the imbizo by committing to engaging communities through similar forums across the country.
“This is the integrated government system at play. The district development model is getting into full gear and we will utilise it more and more, so that as government we stop working in silos. We must work together in an integrated way.”
