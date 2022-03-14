South Africa

KZN couple die in apparent 'murder and suicide'

14 March 2022 - 12:45
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
A couple died in Hambanathi in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning.
Image: IPSS via Facebook

Tragedy unfolded in a rented room in Hambanathi on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast when a couple died of gunshot wounds to the head in what appears to be a murder and suicide.

Paramedics were dispatched to the scene on Monday morning when residents contacted security and ambulance service Reaction Unit SA (Rusa), saying they heard a woman scream and gunshots.

Rusa's Prem Balram said police were on the scene when ambulance services arrived.

Officers were informed that the woman was allegedly heard screaming before shots were fired.

“A man and a woman were found on the ground bleeding from gunshot wounds to their heads.”

IPSS Paramedics, who also responded, confirmed that both were found with gunshot wounds to the head.

“The woman was transported by Rusa ambulance service to hospital were she was declared deceased. 

“IPSS advanced life support paramedics tried to treat the man on the scene but he died.”

The police are investigating.

TimesLIVE

