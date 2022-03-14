South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

I read about the ‘side-effects’ online — Is the Pfizer vaccine safe?

14 March 2022 - 07:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Experts say the Pfizer vaccine is safe to be administered.
Experts say the Pfizer vaccine is safe to be administered.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/ SOWETAN

Experts have come out to allay fears that the Pfizer vaccine is unsafe and may cause harmful side-effects after social media posts about adverse events following vaccination recently went viral.

The posts came amid concerns on social media about a safety report regarding the vaccine to the US Food and Drug Administration.

The report considered more than 7-million self-reported instances of negative side-effects, with pain at the injection site, fatigue and headaches topping the list.

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) reassured South Africans the vaccine is safe.

“The benefit-risk profile of this vaccine remains favourable and safe to be administered as per the rollout schedule. Sahpra ensures that all health products, including vaccines, have undergone the requisite evaluation and assessments that meet regulatory requirement prior to being made available to the public.

“Safety is an important concern and no product, including vaccines, will be made available to the public if there are any indications that public safety will be compromised.”

It said it closely monitors and investigates any side-effects, and again called on the public to report any adverse events after taking the jab.

“As these vaccines are new, their safety profiles are evolving and investigations are ongoing, hence the need for the continuous monitoring.”

Which age group has the higher positivity rate at the moment?

The highest Covid-19 positivity rate is now among children between 10 and 14-years-old.
News
3 days ago

When can SA expect a fifth wave of Covid-19 infections?

Experts predict the next wave could come around the end of April or May.
News
3 days ago

The death rate is low and the recovery rate is up so is why should I still get vaccinated?

While the death rate may be low and the recovery rate from Covid-19 high, experts continue to advocate for getting the vaccine, saying it can help ...
News
4 days ago

How will the Russia and Ukraine conflict affect vaccine and PPE supply to Africa?

While SA authorities have long said there is sufficient vaccines in stock to give those in need of the jab, experts say the impact of the conflict ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...
Mlambo battles questions on sexual harassment, Ramaphosa bias in chief justice ...