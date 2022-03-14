How to avoid vishing

In the case of vishing, your banking profile can only be accessed if the fraudsters have your PIN.

Capitec employees do not have access to a client’s PIN number, which clients choose themselves and confirm with their fingerprints when they open an account. Any changes to the PIN number after that can only be done by the client using their original PIN. We urge clients to never share their passwords with anyone and to avoid those that can be easily guessed, such as your date of birth.

Fraudsters will often attempt to acquire your password through a technique known as vishing. This is where they contact you or a relative posing as your bank or other institution in an attempt to trick you into sharing personal information. Capitec will never call to request a client’s PIN.

If you are the victim of fraud, contact Capitec’s call centre immediately on 0860 10 20 43 to report the issue. Our team will deactivate your banking app immediately, preventing all remote access to your account.

If you are not happy with the bank’s investigation you are entitled you contact the Ombudsman of the Banking Services on info@obssa.co.za or call 0860800900 to lodge a formal complaint.