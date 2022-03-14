Fight private sector corruption with equal vigour, says Ramaphosa as SA 'turns tide against corruption'

“The arm of the law is long. Those who have stolen from the state may believe they got away with it, but their deeds will eventually catch up with them, whoever they are and whatever position they may hold.”

This was the stern warning issued by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday to those who have stolen from the state.

Writing in his weekly newsletter, the president warned that such perpetrators would soon learn crime does not pay.

He made the remarks after embarking on his first presidential imbizo in the North West at the weekend, where several citizens raised concerns about the slow pace in the fight against corruption.

“They told me what I have heard in many other communities across the country: that the perpetrators of such acts are known, not least because they flaunt the proceeds of their crimes,” he said.