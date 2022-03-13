South Africa

Over R1m worth of crayfish tails seized in Western Cape

13 March 2022 - 14:30
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Crayfish tails with an estimated street value of R1.1m recovered by the police.
Image: SAPS

Crayfish tails with an estimated street value of R1.1m have been confiscated by police in the Western Cape.

Two men, aged 19 and 36, will appear in the Vredenburg magistrate’s court on Monday.

Police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg said the West Coast flying squad arrested the two men for possession of crayfish tails in Paternoster on Friday.

“The members received information about a white Ford Ranger with two occupants transporting the crayfish tails.

“The vehicle was spotted and pulled over. Upon searching the vehicle, the members found bags filled with crayfish tails in the back of the vehicle.

“A total of 17,534 tails were counted with an estimated street value of R1.1m,” said Twigg

