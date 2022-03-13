South Africa

Manhunt under way for 'angry girlfriend who destroyed five shacks, three cars'

13 March 2022 - 14:23
An argument involving a couple allegedly led to a fire that destroyed homes and vehicles in an informal settlement. Stock photo.
An argument involving a couple allegedly led to a fire that destroyed homes and vehicles in an informal settlement. Stock photo.
Image: anyvidstudio/123RF

Eastern Cape police are on the hunt for a 25-year-old woman suspected of torching five shacks and three vehicles in Algoa Park, Gqeberha, in the early hours of Sunday.

The office of the provincial police commissioner is seeking assistance from the community to trace the woman.

Police said on Saturday evening a man aged 25 and his girlfriend had an argument. She allegedly threatened to burn down his shack at Rolihlahla informal settlement in Missionvale, Algoa Park.

He ignored the threat and went to a nearby tavern with friends. But at about 1:30am on Sunday he was told his shack was alight.

The fire spread to four nearby shacks. All were completely gutted, along with three vehicles.

Police say no one was injured and the fire department extinguished the blaze.

The suspect has since disappeared. Police are investigating a case of arson and malicious damage to property.

Anyone with information can contact the SAPS Algoa Park crime office on 041 409 1066/68. Tip-offs can be submitted by calling Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or by using the MySAPS App. All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous. 

TimesLIVE

Married traffic cop who killed lover on learning she was HIV+ is jailed

An abusive cheater has been jailed for the fatal shooting of his girlfriend with his service pistol.
News
1 week ago

Man jailed for 10 years for setting girlfriend on fire

A 37-year-old Mpumalanga man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the attempted murder of his 21-year-old girlfriend.
News
3 weeks ago

Shoba not worried when 'responsible' Pule could not be reached

Ntuthuko Shoba, the man accused of masterminding the murder of his girlfriend Tshegofatso Pule in June 2020, said he was not worried when he could ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...
Mlambo battles questions on sexual harassment, Ramaphosa bias in chief justice ...