Manhunt under way for 'angry girlfriend who destroyed five shacks, three cars'

Eastern Cape police are on the hunt for a 25-year-old woman suspected of torching five shacks and three vehicles in Algoa Park, Gqeberha, in the early hours of Sunday.

The office of the provincial police commissioner is seeking assistance from the community to trace the woman.

Police said on Saturday evening a man aged 25 and his girlfriend had an argument. She allegedly threatened to burn down his shack at Rolihlahla informal settlement in Missionvale, Algoa Park.

He ignored the threat and went to a nearby tavern with friends. But at about 1:30am on Sunday he was told his shack was alight.

The fire spread to four nearby shacks. All were completely gutted, along with three vehicles.

Police say no one was injured and the fire department extinguished the blaze.

The suspect has since disappeared. Police are investigating a case of arson and malicious damage to property.

Anyone with information can contact the SAPS Algoa Park crime office on 041 409 1066/68. Tip-offs can be submitted by calling Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or by using the MySAPS App. All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.

TimesLIVE