Robben Island tourists hurt as bus driver pulls 'off with back door open’

“I organised a trip for 23 seniors, 17 adults and two toddlers,” she said.

“Robben Island is part of our heritage and who we are. It’s a story of how we moved from apartheid to democracy. Going to Robben Island is like a pilgrimage. We go there to show respect to the people who sacrificed their lives for us.”

Veerasamy said the trip was cut short.

“We boarded the ferry after 9am and were on the island before 10am. The driver didn’t check the bus and drove off while the back door was still open and it got stuck onto the entrance of the island.

“It got ripped off and resulted in shouting and screaming by the passengers. Only then did the bus stop. Six people from my group sustained injuries. From my recollection, the driver was in shock more than anyone.”

Robben Island Museum (RIM) confirmed the incident and CEO Abigail Thulare apologised to the tourists.

“We wish to extend our sincere apologies to the visitors, who were part of an organised group tour,” she said in a statement.

“RIM is committed to creating memorable experiences where visitors are treated with dignity and respect, with particular concern given to safety and comfort at all times.

“Safety and compliance to standards in all our operations is our key priority and if any of our staff or service providers undermine this objective, it will be addressed with the severity it warrants.”

Thulare said RIM has launched an investigation into the incident.