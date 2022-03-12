South Africa

Police move in to control crowd as Ramaphosa imbizo turns unruly

12 March 2022 - 15:52
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa at the digital innovation hub in Mahikeng before a meeting with community members turned ugly on March 12 2022.
President Cyril Ramaphosa at the digital innovation hub in Mahikeng before a meeting with community members turned ugly on March 12 2022.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Saturday's inaugural presidential imbizo almost descended into chaos as scores of North West community members demanded to speak to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Obed Bapela, the deputy co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister, told the crowd in Mahikeng: “We cannot allow disorder. You are screaming, you are pushing and you are making a noise. Please be orderly.”

Police with riot shields eventually moved in to move the crowd away from Ramaphosa, and order was restored.

Scores of people gathered at the Mmabatho stadium, hoping to share their grievances with Ramaphosa and cabinet ministers.

They were given a roving microphone and initial exchanges were orderly. But pushing and shoving quickly escalated as the crowd moved to the front of a packed marquee.

Eventually, Ramaphosa called Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and signalled what looked like a call for calm. 

TimesLIVE

Ramaphosa heads to North West imbizo with eyes and ears wide open

President Cyril Ramaphosa will meet North West residents on Saturday as part of a post state of the nation address presidential imbizo, his office ...
News
6 hours ago

IN PICTURES | Ramaphosa arrives in Mahikeng for North West imbizo

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in the North West on Saturday morning to meet residents
News
2 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...
Mlambo battles questions on sexual harassment, Ramaphosa bias in chief justice ...