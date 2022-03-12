South Africa

IN PICTURES | Ramaphosa arrives in Mahikeng for North West imbizo

By TIMESLIVE - 12 March 2022 - 13:20
President Cyril Ramaphosa visiting the Mafikeng digital innovation hub in Mahikeng ahead of the presidential Ibiza in the North West province.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi /The Sunday Times.

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in the North West on Saturday morning to meet residents.

The visit is part of a post state of the nation address presidential imbizo. He is accompanied by North West premier Bushy Maape, his ministers, MECs and mayors.

Ramaphosa is expected to oversee the implementation of the district development model during his visit.

“The visit to the North West will also update citizens on progress in governance in the province since the national sphere has intervened under section 100 of the constitution.” the presidency said.

Ramaphosa is visiting the Mafikeng Digital Innovation Hub, and will also meet traditional leaders and locals at Mmabatho stadium. 

“The hub is incubating youth, women and people living with disability with preparatory fourth industrial revolution (4IR) skills development, innovation, and technology and entrepreneurship development,” said the presidency.

Take a look at some pictures from his visit so far:

