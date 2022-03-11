WATCH | Fuel theft at Transnet pipeline results in spillage and environmental damage

Transnet says it is working with law enforcement agencies to tighten security at its pipelines after thieves tampered with a block valve chamber, resulting in a massive diesel spillage.

“In the early hours of Wednesday morning, a pressure drop on the multi product pipeline between Durban and Heidelberg was detected by the Transnet pipelines national control centre,’ said Transnet spokesperson Sarete Knoetze.

“The security tactical teams were dispatched to the site to investigate. It was confirmed there was tampering with a block valve chamber.

“Emergency teams were immediately deployed to contain and recover the product,” said Knoetze.

She said the diesel had also migrated to the Meul River and environmental teams are trying to contain the contamination.