SA to mediate in Russia-Ukraine conflict: 4 other times SA was asked to intervene, and how it went

SA has been asked to mediate in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

This is according to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who said the request was discussed in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ramaphosa said he told Putin the conflict between the two European countries should be settled through negotiations.

He did not give details about how he planned to work with the two countries, but said SA was approached to mediate due to its historical ties to Russia and as a member of Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA).

“President Putin appreciated our balanced approach. We believe this position enables both parties to subject the conflict to mediation and negotiation. Based on our relations with the Russian Federation and as a member of Brics, SA has been approached to play a mediation role,” said Ramaphosa.