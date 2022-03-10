South Africa

Twelve children injured in Durban taxi crash

10 March 2022 - 09:09
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Twelve children were injured in a taxi crash in Durban on Thursday morning
Image: ALS Paramedics

Twelve children were injured when the taxi they were travelling in went out of control and crashed into another vehicle in Isipingo, south of Durban, on Thursday.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the children, who were travelling to school, are aged between two and 14.

“Paramedics arrived on the scene to find that a taxi had lost control and collided with another vehicle before leaving the roadway and coming to rest on an island.

“Twelve schoolchildren between the ages of two and 14 were found to have sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate.”

Jamieson said more ambulances had to be dispatched to the scene where the injured were stabilised and then transported to hospital.

TimesLIVE

