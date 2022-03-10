Locked gate on Durban beach boggles visitors
A locked gate erected on Durban's Virginia Beach pier has left residents confused, amused and downright shocked.
The gate, which can easily be walked around, was installed by eThekwini municipality as a “preventive measure”.
“The gate was installed as a preventive measure following reports of drownings and fishermen allegedly fishing while under the influence of alcohol,” said municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela.
“Signage will be installed in the area asking residents to exercise caution.
”Please note that the beach in question is a non-bathing beach.”
Residents have been sharing a photograph of the gate online.
“This is what happens when you order your employees from Wish,” one wrote.
