Locked gate on Durban beach boggles visitors

10 March 2022 - 12:51
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
The gate, which can easily be walked around, was installed by eThekwini Municipality as a 'preventive measure' on Virginia Beach.
A locked gate erected on Durban's Virginia Beach pier has left residents confused, amused and downright shocked.

The gate, which can easily be walked around, was installed by eThekwini municipality as a "preventive measure".

“The gate was installed as a preventive measure following reports of drownings and fishermen allegedly fishing while under the influence of alcohol,” said municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela.

“Signage will be installed in the area asking residents to exercise caution.

”Please note that the beach in question is a non-bathing beach.”

Remember....the people who hired the teams to design and build and maintain the most useless gate in town are the same...

Residents have been sharing a photograph of the gate online.

“This is what happens when you order your employees from Wish,” one wrote.

TimesLIVE

British man dies on KZN beach

Police have opened an inquest docket into the death of a British man at a beach in Ballito on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.
2 weeks ago

