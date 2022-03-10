South Africa

'If state takes over Gupta mine, linked economic activities will suffer'

10 March 2022 - 15:18
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
A worker makes his way towards the entrance of Optimum Coal Mine.
A worker makes his way towards the entrance of Optimum Coal Mine.
Image: Alaister Russell

The Business Rescue Practitioners (BRPs) have argued that if the mine were to be given to the state creditors, employees will suffer.

The BRPs, who are currently in charge of Optimum Coal Mine near Middelburg in Mpumalanga, argued in opposition of an application for the Gupta-owned mine to be attached and forfeited to the state.

Having taken over the mine in February 2018, the  practitioners saw their rescue plan get overwhelmingly voted for by creditors of the Optimum Coal Terminal.

The plan  would see the mine being taken over by former Gupta associate Daniel McGowan, but now it has been halted by the court action by the National Prosecuting Authority.

Adv Greg Wickins, who represented the BRPs, said the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) is attempting to use the Prevention of Organised Crimes Act (Poca) to stop the BRPs from doing their work of saving the mine.

He said the mine was not in the state that it was in 2015 and needed a capital injection to enable it to operate.

“If the plan was implemented and there's... call it guilty property... the guilty property can be pursued by the state wherever it could be found,” Wickins said.

He argued that if the court would allow the mine to be attached that would affect many people and entities who have been waiting for four years.

“There are thousands of creditors and employees, they have been waiting for years to get to this point. Does the state really suggest that the plan (business rescue) should not be implemented and rather the creditors and employees should come to the forfeiture stage and lodge their applications there for their interests to be excluded from a forfeiture order?” he asked.

Wickins said “the administration of justice would buckle under those kinds of applications”.

“Let the business rescue process play out, let it be implemented, let the innocent receive their due, let them go on and those who receive the guilty party the state can stop them immediately,” argued Wickins.

The NDPP has argued that if their preservation application aimed at seizing the mine was not granted, the mine would fall into the hands of McGowan, who has a “pedigree of state capture”.

Estina dairy farm R37.7m fraud case against ‘Gupta associates’ postponed

A R37.7m fraud case against two alleged Gupta associates related to the failed Estina project has been provisionally postponed to May.
News
1 day ago

NDPP seeks to keep mine out of reach of Gupta man

In 2016, a businessman advanced R842m to Gupta company Tegeta Resources which was used as part of the payments to acquire Optimum Coal Mine in ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

“I am not pro anybody, I am not anti anybody”: Justice Zondo on allegations of ...
'Racists banks must fall': Protesters march to Equality Court in CT