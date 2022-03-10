South Africa

Commuters hurt in minibus taxi crash in Randburg, some trapped in wreckage

By TimesLIVE - 10 March 2022 - 10:15
A taxi crashed on Bram Fischer Road this morning.
Image: Emer-G-Med

Injured commuters had to clamber to safety after a minibus taxi overturned in a crash in Randburg on Thursday morning, while paramedics had to work to save those trapped in the vehicle.

Emer-G-Med paramedics found the taxi on its side on Bram Fischer Road.

“An on-scene triage area was established by incident commanders, with a number of patients found to be entrapped in the wreckage.

The jaws-of-life were needed to cut them free while advanced life support paramedics worked to stabilise those injured. 

The injured were taken by ambulances to nearby medical facilities for further care, said Emer-G-Med.

Huge hole that swallowed 74-year-old Joburg motorist 'had been reported many times'

A 74-year-old motorist had to be rescued from a giant hole in the road after crashing into it during rainy weather in Greymont, Johannesburg.
23 hours ago

