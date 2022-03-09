EFF welcomes suspension of Grosvenor Girls High principal

The EFF in KwaZulu-Natal has welcomed the suspension of Grosvenor Girls High School principal Linda Jorgensen amid racism allegations.

Jorgensen has been put on precautionary suspension while an independent panel investigates allegations of racism and financial irregularity at the Durban school.

Chaos erupted last week when provincial education MEC Kwazi Mshengu visited the school and some parents and EFF supporters claimed they were not given a chance to engage him about allegations of racism.

The department of education said Jorgensen’s suspension was on advice received from the independent panel.

“The panel has been at work and in consultation with the department over the weekend.

“Upon looking at the correspondence submitted to it by the department, the panel deemed it fit to recommend the suspension of the principal to facilitate an investigation that will not be marred by any difficulties for those who will voluntarily tender evidence,” the department said.