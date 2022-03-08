Visited Zuma to discuss charity work, says tobacco tycoon

KwaZulu-Natal tobacco tycoon Yusuf Kajee paid a visit to former president Jacob Zuma in Nkandla last week.

Kajee, CEO of Amalgamated Tobacco Manufacturing (ATM) Africa, who previously had business links with Zuma'’s son Edward, told Sowetan’s sister publication TimesLIVE he had visited Zuma at his Nkandla homestead on Wednesday to discuss charity work.

Kajee said his visit was to arrange food hamper distribution in the region.

“We met to hand over a sample of the food hampers we are planning on providing to the destitute and needy in the area. We plan to hand out 1,000 hampers, which will be distributed in the Nkandla region over four weeks. Each hamper can cater for a family of four for at least a month.”

He said there was no hidden agenda regarding their visit.

Kajee said Zuma was in good spirits and his jovial self.

“Baba was looking good. He was happy to see us and to hear of what we were planning to do in the area. He was all smiles, as usual, despite everything going on around him.”

Kajee previously told SowetanLIVE sister publication Sunday Times Daily he supported Zuma because of what he did for people of colour in the country. He said Zuma was loyal and had never betrayed his comrades.

“He kept our heritage, he allowed us to trade freely — if the Mbekis had their way, if the Essop Pahads had their way, we’d be working all our lives for the white man. Has he [Zuma] ever ratted someone out? If he starts talking he would take down more than half of the ANC and that cannot happen.”

Edward Zuma said : “He came to see us. There was nothing sinister about his visit. We go a long way back.”