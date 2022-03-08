'Stop bullying, it's horrible': Grade 4 pupil plans roadshows after writing book
Ten-year-old Siyavuya Mabece’s message is clear: enough — stop bullying!
This message is the title of her recently launched book she penned with the help of her parents Zwelakhe and Ncebakazi Mabece, with coach Ondiswa Mbuka-Nkosi.
“I wrote the book because bullying is a big problem. It’s a social topic locally and globally,” said the bubbly King’s College grade 4 pupil.
“Another reason for writing the book is that kids end up killing themselves and it is horrible.”
While she has never been bullied herself, Siyavuya says she has heard sad stories of other children being bullied. Her mother expanded on this: “Siya happened to see a clip of a fight between two girls at a school. She said, 'Mommy, I want to do something about bullying.' She asked if she could write a book.
“Immediately I acted on that request. I am that parent who encourages a child when they have a vision.
“I approached a publisher who is also a coach. To my surprise, she was keen to meet my daughter. She did not reject my request. Ondiswa played a pivotal role in this journey. Siya had to do research on bullying and the actions behind the actual word.”
In her book, Siyavuya tells readers about the different types of bullying. She says these include sexual, verbal, physical and cyber bullying.
The book also contains information on why bullies bully.
“The book caters for everyone. It’s for teachers, parents and kids,” she said.
Her message to children experiencing bullying is: “Try to not be afraid of things. Get out of the shell you’ve been in your whole life. Do not be afraid. Be strong. Stand up for yourself. You can have freedom.
“I also have a message for the bullies: put yourself in the shoes of the person you are bullying. You don’t know what they are going through. You might be making the situation worse.”
Siyavuya is planning to do roadshows to bring awareness about bullying to her peers.
“Sometimes my friends and I talk about bullying and we also check on each other to see no-one is being bullied,” she said.
Apart from her book project, Siya aspires to be an actress and has appeared in television adverts.
Her book is available from www.vuya.online for R160.
“We are trying to put it in stores right now,” she added.
How a relationship should make you feel
Buhle Moleofane, an occupational therapist in mental health, says it is important that children are taught about bullying from an early age.
“The way to do that would be talking about it and equipping them with what it is and how to handle bullying. This is as soon as they can understand what a friend relationship is supposed to look like and how it is supposed to make you feel.”
It's important for children to know and understand that bullying is not just physical. It can be emotionalBuhle Moleofane, occupational therapist
Bullying should be a frequent topic in every household as this presents an opportunity for parents and children to openly talk about it.
“The more you spend time talking to your children, the more you can pick up if there is a change in their personality, which is when you probe further and allow them to talk about the good and bad relationships and how they affect them,” she said.
Moleofane said children need to know what bullying is and what to do if they are being bullied at school.
Children who are bullied can become introverted. They may have low self-esteem. “They might start to doubt themselves and think they are below the standards of their peers. This can ultimately lead to depression. This may be the cause of self-harm that can lead to suicide.
“It's important for children to know and understand that bullying is not just physical. It can be emotional. Teasing is a form of bullying.”
