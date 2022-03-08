South Africa

SA is ready to lift regulations on wearing masks outdoors, says Prof Abdool Karim

08 March 2022 - 11:11
Infectious diseases epidemiologist Prof Salim Abdool Karim believes the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic is over and the country is ready to lift the regulations on wearing masks and remove most Covid-19 measures.
Infectious diseases epidemiologist Prof Salim Abdool Karim believes the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic is over and the country is ready to lift the regulations on wearing masks and remove most Covid-19 measures.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

As SA experiences a significant drop in new Covid-19 infections, we should look at moving away from wearing masks and introduce a new strategy. 

This is according to epidemiologist and former chairperson of the Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee Prof Salim Abdool Karim, who believes the worst is over and the country is ready to lift regulations on wearing masks and remove most Covid-19 measures. 

Speaking on eNCA this week, Prof Abdool Karim said a few measures will still have to be kept in place, specifically some restrictions on mass gatherings, vaccine policies, and mask-wearing in certain indoor spaces.

He said there should be a new strategy on how to deal with the pandemic at this stage, given that it’s been two years since it hit our shores. 

“I don’t know what government’s plans are on wearing masks, but what we’ve seen from other countries is that we have reached a stage where we can change our overall strategy. We can remove most of our restrictions and public health measures at this point,” said Abdool Karim.

“For example, we can get away from all of the sanitising, we can drop our outdoor mask-wearing mandate but we are going to probably need to keep three things. 

“The first is, we’re going to have some measures to avoid major outbreaks in mass gatherings. Second, we’re going to have to ensure that all indoor environments are largely restricted to individuals who are vaccinated. And finally, there will be certain areas where indoor mask-wearing will be important.”

On Sunday, UDM leader Bantu Holomisa called for the scrapping of face masks.

Holomisa tweeted a picture of himself wearing a mask and wrote: “Masks must fall. It’s time.”

His call comes after health minister Joe Phaahla said during a media briefing on Friday his department and other stakeholders were tasked with providing alternative safety measures to limit the spread and effect of the pandemic.

While it remains unclear if mask-wearing regulations will be scrapped, Phaahla said the World Health Organization (WHO) has advised against complacency.

“As the WHO has stated at various forums, two of which I attended this week , Covid-19 is not over as can be seen from the global numbers and we must avoid reversing the hard-earned gains we have made as we strive to end the pandemic.

“We hope the reviewed health regulations, and others from other departments, will assist in a guided reopening of various economic and social activities, especially in the leisure and tourism areas, with less risk of superspreaders,” said Phaahla. 

John Steenhuisen calls for government to scrap all Covid-19 restrictions as two-year mark looms

March 23 will mark exactly two years since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that SA would go on 21-day hard lockdown to prepare the health system ...
News
3 hours ago

'We hear you': KZN premier on calls for return to sports stadiums

The KwaZulu-Natal government is to discuss growing calls for the return of spectators to sports stadiums on a national level.
News
1 day ago

How far is SA from reaching its initial 'herd immunity' goal?

Health minister Joe Phaahla said the number of fully vaccinated individuals currently stands at about 17-million, or 43% of the population.
News
6 hours ago

State of disaster has been extended until March 15 — here’s why

Health minister Joe Phaahla said the pandemic was far from over.
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Kharkiv aftermath
Budget 2022 - Is treasury on the money?