Liliesleaf Farm bailout offers hope to struggling workers
Sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa announced the approval of the Treasury’s provision of R7m to the Liliesleaf Trust after the submission of a forensic report on governance lapses
Workers from the iconic Liliesleaf Farm museum say they are looking forward to getting paid their full salaries for the first time in two years after the government’s R7m bailout.
Sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa announced the approval of the Treasury’s provision of R7m to the Liliesleaf Trust after the submission of a forensic report on governance lapses...
