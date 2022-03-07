South Africa

Manhunt for KZN man allegedly linked to murder of two girls

07 March 2022 - 11:07
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
An Ulundi man is wanted in connection with the murder of two girls. Stock photo.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

Police are searching for a man believed to be linked to the brutal murder of two girls, aged six and 14, in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal.

Spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the man is also wanted on kidnapping charges.

“It is alleged that on March 3 at 7pm, two girls aged six and 14 were kidnapped by a known suspect in Ulundi.

“On the following day the body of a six-year-old girl was found strangled and with assault injuries.

“Yesterday, the body of a 14-year-old girl was also found. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.”

TimesLIVE

