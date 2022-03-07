Mamelodi taxis put up stickers to boost passengers’ safety
Criminals posed as operators
Mamelodi taxi operators belonging to 4 Plus One Association have introduced a sticker system to fight crimes perpetrated against passengers by thugs posing as taxi drivers.
Launched on Friday, the stickers are placed on windscreens and have a unique number allocated to the driver or the vehicle by the association. The sticker makes it easier for commuters to identify legal taxis. The association is mainly for five-passenger vehicles...
