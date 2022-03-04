Scrap metal dealer gets a hefty R600,000 fine
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) hurled Scrapmania, which is Cape Town-based, and its director Joseph Daniel Hurling, to court and charged them with making a false declaration to customs
A company exporting scrap metal and its boss have been slapped with a hefty R600,000 fine after being found guilty of trying to avoid paying tax through false declarations.
