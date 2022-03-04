Long trek for South Africans to leave Ukraine
Johan Nel, an English teacher from Cape Town, had only been in Kyiv for three weeks on a tourist visa when Russian forces invaded Ukraine last Thursday
More than R30,600 spent on transport, a strained hamstring and a 15-hour walk in freezing conditions is what it took an SA teacher to escape war-torn Ukraine.
More than R30,600 spent on transport, a strained hamstring and a 15-hour walk in freezing conditions is what it took an SA teacher to escape war-torn Ukraine.
