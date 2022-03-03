Emotional elderlies receive title deeds 15 years later

Monnakgotla was one of 119 people who received their title deeds on Wednesday during the handover event to qualifying beneficiaries of Naledi Extension 2 in Soweto

Paulina Monnakgotla, 75, who has been blind for five years, said if she dies at any time, she will do so peacefully knowing that her children will inherit her home now that she has a title deed.



Monnakgotla said she is grateful that she and her grandchildren will not be kicked out of their home now that she owns the property through a title deed...