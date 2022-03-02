You can no longer send mail to Russia, Ukraine and Belarus

The SA Post Office (Sapo) has suspended mail services to Russia, Ukraine and Belarus amid ongoing tensions between the countries.

The suspension of services seems likely to be in response to conflict in the area. It is unclear when services will resume.

Spokesperson Johan Kruger told TimesLIVE services will be accessible for customers who want to send airmail to 33 countries and surface mail to 51 countries.

“Customers who send items to other countries must make sure they do not send anything that is not allowed in the mail, which includes arms, ammunition, explosives, liquids or items that could break and leak.

“No plant or animal material may be sent to other countries. For more information, please visit the website of the postal administration in the receiving country,” said Kruger.

Kruger said countries that can still access airmail include France, Germany and Greece. For road transport, Sapo delivers parcels to Botswana, Zimbabwe and Zambia among others. For sea transport, the service delivers to countries including Brazil, China and Denmark.