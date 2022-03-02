Winde pays tribute to Fritz accusers, urges them to lay charges

The four young women whose evidence led to the firing of Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz were praised for their bravery by premier Alan Winde.

In a statement on Tuesday announcing Fritz’s dismissal, Winde said giving evidence about the alleged sexual abuse they endured “has not been easy”.

He added: “Through the example they are setting, they are empowering other women in our organisation and in society at large to do the same.

“This is exactly what is needed if we are to fight against gender-based violence — every person must feel empowered to speak out about it, with the knowledge that they will be taken seriously when doing so and that they will be safe and supported.”